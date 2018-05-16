2018 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria unveils 30-man provisional list

Kano Pillars forward Lokosa got his first call up as well as Italian Serie A side Crotone's striker Nwankwo, reports Xinhua news agency



Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has named the country's league leading top scorers Junior Lokosa and Simeon Nwankwo as the new faces in the 30-man provisional list for the FIFA World Cup. Kano Pillars forward Lokosa got his first call up as well as Italian Serie A side Crotone's striker Nwankwo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leon Balogun, Wilfred Ndidi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Joel Obi and Tyrone Ebuehi who are recuperating from injury also made the lists. The team is scheduled to take on DR Congo on May 28, before moving out to England to take on Three Lions in Wembley stadium on June 2 and the Czech Republic on June 6. Nigeria has been drawn into Group D with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the upcoming World Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands), Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France), William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey), Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas, Spain), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium), Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium), Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England), Nwankwo Simeon (Crotone FC, Italy), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars).

