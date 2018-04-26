2019 ICC World Cup: India to play nine games at 6 venues

India will play their nine round robin league matches of the 2019 ICC World Cup at six different venues after starting their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5



India will play two games each at Southampton (SA, Afghanistan), Birmingham (England and Bangladesh) and Manchester (Pakistan and West Indies) respectively. They will play a game each at Oval (Australia), Nottingham (New Zealand) and Leeds (Sri Lanka).

India's fixtures:

June 5: South Africa (Southampton)

June 9: Australia (Oval)

June 13: New Zealand (Nottingham)

June 16: Pakistan (Manchester)

June 22: Afghanistan (Southampton)

June 27: West Indies (Manchester)

June 30: England (Birmingham)

July 2: Bangladesh (Birmingham)

July 6: Sri Lanka (Leeds)

July 9: 1st Semi final (Manchester)

July 11: 2nd Semi final (Birmingham)

July 14: Final (Lords).

