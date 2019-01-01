2019 in food: Existing stars spread their wings

food

We are currently looking at expanding Foo as a brand and we are happy to announce two more outlets by early next year

Foo fun

We are currently looking at expanding Foo as a brand and we are happy to announce two more outlets by early next year. The menu will be different at both locations, with significant variations in the dishes," said Keenan Tham about his plans for 2019, adding that while the first outlet will open in the second quarter, the next will debut in the fourth.

Only much bigger

Most of 2019 will be focussed on building existing brands like Olive, Monkey Bar, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Fatty Bao and Toast and Tonic, in India and overseas, through franchising, says F&B giant, AD Singh. "Most of our brands have already come to Mumbai, except Olive Cafe which isn't even a year old in Delhi yet. But we are looking at opening the first one here between the third and fourth quarter."

Moving northward

Sumit Gambhir, who co-owns Neighbourhood Hospitality along with Pankil Shah and Abhishek Honawar is looking to take The Pantry, an organic all-day cafe, to Kemps Corner and Juhu in the third quarter, whereas, Woodside Inn, the brand's popular gastropub will get a third outlet at an undisclosed location.

Ciao, again from Sridhar

Arja Sridhar, director Indianapolis Hospitality, which gave us 2018's Levantine eatery in SoBo, Rue Du Liban, has a little something up her sleeve. "We are all set to open Gustoso in Bandra in early 2019. It will have an entirely new ambience and stunning redesigned decor. We are delighted to open our doors to welcome our patrons," Sridhar said, sharing the happy news about what is acceptably one of the city's popular Italian culinary experiences.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates