2019 in Sports: A guide to all the events that you should not miss
mid-day provides a handy guide to the big sporting events that you wouldn't want to miss this year
Cricket
January 12-18:
Australia v India ODI series
January 23-February 3:
New Zealand v India ODI series
February 6-10:
New Zealand v India T20I series
February 24-March 8:
India v Australia ODI series
March 10-13:
India v Australia T20I series
April-May:
Indian Premier League
May 30-July 14:
ICC Cricket World Cup
August 1- September 16:
The Ashes: England v Australia Test series
Badminton
March 6-10:
All England Open, Birmingham
March 26-31:
India Open, New Delhi
April 2-7:
Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur
April 9-14:
Singapore Open
July 16-21:
Indonesia Open, Jakarta
August 19-25:
BWF World Championships, Basel
September 17-22:
China Open, Changzhou
October 22-27:
French Open, Paris
November 12-17:
Hong Kong Open
November 26- December 1:
Syed Modi International, Lucknow
December 11-15:
BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou
Football
January 5-Febuary 1:
AFC Asian Cup
May 12:
English Premier League final day
May 19:
Spanish League final day
May 18:
FA Cup final
May 29:
Europa League final
June 1:
Champions League final
Athletics
April 19-24:
Asian Athletics Championships, Doha
May 3:
Diamond League, Doha
June 6:
Diamond League, Rome
June 13:
Diamond League, Oslo (Bislett)
August 18:
Diamond League, Birmingham
September 28-October 6:
IAAF World Championships, Doha
Tennis
January 14-27:
Australian Open
May 26-June 9:
French Open
July 1-14:
Wimbledon
August 26- September 8:
US Open
F1
March 17:
Australian GP
March 31:
Bahrain GP
April 14:
Chinese GP
April 28:
Azerbaijan GP
May 12:
Spanish GP
May 26:
Monaco GP
June 9:
Canadian GP
June 23:
French GP
June 30:
Austrian GP
July 14:
British GP
July 28:
German GP
August 4:
Hungarian GP
September 1:
Belgian GP
September 8:
Italian GP
September 22:
Singapore GP
September 29:
Russian GP
October 13:
Japanese GP
October 27:
Mexican GP
November 3:
United States GP
November 17:
Brazilian GP
December 1:
Abu Dhabi GP
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018