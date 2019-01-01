2019 in Sports: A guide to all the events that you should not miss

Cricket
January 12-18:
Australia v India ODI series

January 23-February 3:
New Zealand v India ODI series

February 6-10:
New Zealand v India T20I series

February 24-March 8:
India v Australia ODI series

March 10-13:
India v Australia T20I series

April-May:
Indian Premier League

May 30-July 14:
ICC Cricket World Cup

August 1- September 16:
The Ashes: England v Australia Test series

Badminton
March 6-10:
All England Open, Birmingham

March 26-31:
India Open, New Delhi

April 2-7:
Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur

April 9-14:
Singapore Open

July 16-21:
Indonesia Open, Jakarta

August 19-25:
BWF World Championships, Basel

September 17-22:
China Open, Changzhou

October 22-27:
French Open, Paris

November 12-17:
Hong Kong Open

November 26- December 1:
Syed Modi International, Lucknow

December 11-15:
BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou

Football
January 5-Febuary 1:
AFC Asian Cup

May 12:
English Premier League final day

May 19:
Spanish League final day

May 18:
FA Cup final

May 29:
Europa League final

June 1:
Champions League final

Athletics
April 19-24:
Asian Athletics Championships, Doha

May 3:
Diamond League, Doha

June 6:
Diamond League, Rome

June 13:
Diamond League, Oslo (Bislett)

August 18:
Diamond League, Birmingham

September 28-October 6:
IAAF World Championships, Doha

Tennis
January 14-27:
Australian Open

May 26-June 9:
French Open

July 1-14:
Wimbledon

August 26- September 8:
US Open

F1
March 17:
Australian GP

March 31:
Bahrain GP

April 14:
Chinese GP

April 28:
Azerbaijan GP

May 12:
Spanish GP

May 26:
Monaco GP

June 9:
Canadian GP

June 23:
French GP

June 30:
Austrian GP

July 14:
British GP

July 28:
German GP

August 4:
Hungarian GP

September 1:
Belgian GP

September 8:
Italian GP

September 22:
Singapore GP

September 29:
Russian GP

October 13:
Japanese GP

October 27:
Mexican GP

November 3:
United States GP

November 17:
Brazilian GP

December 1:
Abu Dhabi GP

