2019 in Sports: A guide to all the events that you should not miss

mid-day provides a handy guide to the big sporting events that you wouldn't want to miss this year PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi, Hima Das, Novak Djokovic and Lewis Hamilton Cricket

January 12-18:

Australia v India ODI series January 23-February 3:

New Zealand v India ODI series February 6-10:

New Zealand v India T20I series February 24-March 8:

India v Australia ODI series March 10-13:

India v Australia T20I series April-May:

Indian Premier League May 30-July 14:

ICC Cricket World Cup August 1- September 16:

The Ashes: England v Australia Test series Badminton

March 6-10:

All England Open, Birmingham March 26-31:

India Open, New Delhi April 2-7:

Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur April 9-14:

Singapore Open July 16-21:

Indonesia Open, Jakarta August 19-25:

BWF World Championships, Basel September 17-22:

China Open, Changzhou October 22-27:

French Open, Paris November 12-17:

Hong Kong Open November 26- December 1:

Syed Modi International, Lucknow December 11-15:

BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou Football

January 5-Febuary 1:

AFC Asian Cup May 12:

English Premier League final day May 19:

Spanish League final day May 18:

FA Cup final May 29:

Europa League final June 1:

Champions League final Athletics

April 19-24:

Asian Athletics Championships, Doha May 3:

Diamond League, Doha June 6:

Diamond League, Rome June 13:

Diamond League, Oslo (Bislett) August 18:

Diamond League, Birmingham September 28-October 6:

IAAF World Championships, Doha Tennis

January 14-27:

Australian Open May 26-June 9:

French Open July 1-14:

Wimbledon August 26- September 8:

US Open F1

March 17:

Australian GP March 31:

Bahrain GP April 14:

Chinese GP April 28:

Azerbaijan GP May 12:

Spanish GP May 26:

Monaco GP June 9:

Canadian GP June 23:

French GP June 30:

Austrian GP July 14:

British GP July 28:

German GP August 4:

Hungarian GP September 1:

Belgian GP September 8:

Italian GP September 22:

Singapore GP September 29:

Russian GP October 13:

Japanese GP October 27:

Mexican GP November 3:

United States GP November 17:

Brazilian GP December 1:

