2019 turns out to be one of the best years for Hrithik Roshan, thanks to Super 30 and War

2019 has been a dream year for Hrithik Roshan. Both his films, War and Super 30, have done exceptionally well at the box office. Roshan has been receiving a lot of love and affection for his roles in both the movies and recently, WAR became the first movie to enter the 300-crore club in 2019.

The movie has become the highest-earning movie of 2019, charting over 300 crore at the box office and is still running strong. Earlier this year, Hrithik delivered a hit with Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, the role was unlike Hrithik had done anything before. Losing his Greek god physique and opting for a de-glam look, he even learned to speak Bihari to get into the character of Anand Kumar.

All his hard work paid him dividends in the form of Super 30 turning out to be a success. 2019 has been a very fruitful year for the superstar with both his movies performing extremely well and for all the praises the actor has received. A lot of the credit for this achievement goes to Hrithik for opting for such a project. His measured performances will surely earn him many awards in the upcoming awards season.

