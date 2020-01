2020 sports calendar: Your perfect guide to all big sporting events

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cricket

January 5-10: India v Sri Lanka T20I series

January 14-19: India v Australia ODI series

January 24-February 2: New Zealand v India T20I series

February 5-11: New Zealand v India ODI series

February 21-March 4: New Zealand v India Test series

March 12-18: India v South Africa ODI series

April-May: Indian Premier League

October 18-November 15 (Australia): ICC T20 World Cup

Tennis

January 20-February 2: Australian Open

May 24-June 7: French Open

June 29-July 12: Wimbledon

August 31-September 13: US Open



Lewis Hamilton

Formula One

March 15: Australian GP

March 22: Bahrain GP

April 5: Vietnamese GP

April 19: Chinese GP

May 3: Dutch GP

May 10: Spanish GP

May 24: Monaco GP

June 7: Azerbaijan GP

June 14: Canadian GP

June 28: French GP

July 5: Austrian GP

July 19: British GP

August 2: Hungarian GP

August 30: Belgium GP

September 6: Italian GP

September 20: Singapore GP

September 27: Russian GP

October 11: Japanese GP

October 25: United States GP

November 1: Mexican GP

November 15: Brazilian GP

November 29: Abu Dhabi GP



Mohamed Salah

Football

May 17: English Premier League final day

May 23: FA Cup final, London

May 24: Spanish League final day

May 27: Europa League final

May 30: Champions League final, Istanbul

June 12-July 12: Euro 2020

June 12-July 12: Copa America

November 2-21: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, India



Badminton

March 11-15: All England, Birmingham

March 24-29: India Open, New Delhi

March 31-April 5: Malaysia Open, KL

April 7-12: Singapore Open

June 16-21: Indonesia Open, Jakarta

September 15-20: China Open, Changzhou

October 20-25: French Open, Paris

November 10-15: Hong Kong Open

November 17-22: Syed Modi, Lucknow

December 9-13: BWF World Tour Finals, Guangzhou



Tiger Woods

Other major events

June 18-21: Golf: US Open, New York

June 27-July 19: Cycling: Tour de France

July 24-August 9: Olympics: Tokyo, Japan

August 25-September 6: Paralympic Games: Tokyo, Japan

September 25-27: Golf: Ryder Cup, Haven, Wisconsin

