2020 to be a power-packed year for Saif Ali Khan with back to back releases

Saif Ali Khan, who is the undisputed Nawab of Bollywood, has a power-packed 2020. The actor will kickstart the year with Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn in a yet another striking avatar. The actor who is essaying the role of Uday Bhan looks fierce as the antagonist. With close to three decades in the industry, the actor is known for his versatility and his choice of roles. After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor will be seen reuniting with Tabu in the coming of age film Jawaani Jaaneman releasing on Feb 7.

One thing that makes Saif stand out from the crowd is his experimental choices. Not only is terms of the characters, but all his roles have him sport different looks, which only makes the star fit the part to the T. While in Tanhaji we will see Saif sport an intriguing look, for Jawaani Jaaneman also the actor lost 11 kgs only to be seen in a never seen before avatar.

In the past too, Sacred Games and Laal Kaptaan had Saif sport striking appearances. Saif always manages to push the envelope to get into the skin of his characters, which is why he plays them with utter perfection.

Up next, Saif has also shot for Bhoot Police and was recently announced as the lead in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji. Currently, the actor is shooting for another promising web series Tandav and going by his past track record we can say that Saif will be striking with his looks in these projects too.

