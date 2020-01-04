2020's make-up diaries

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The decade gone by saw a revolution when it came to beauty products and routines, as consumers become more environment-conscious leading to cruelty free and vegan make-up options. Apart from that, sticking to long-lasting matte lipsticks, easy-on-the-eyes gel liners, a plethora of nail art and the introduction of highlighters made heads turn. "Going with an overall nude look was a dominant feature through most of the latter half of the decade," says make-up artist Aditi Mehta, adding, "But deep, metallic shades are now in vogue and set to stay, at least as far as eye and lip make-up is concerned. People are ditching the no-make-up look and opting for the rustic or shimmery look. But nails is one area where nudes and light shades are trending." Here's a make-up guide for your eyes, lips and nails to help you start 2020 on a fashionable note.

Eyes that shine

Pick a metallic shade that compliments your skin tone — those with blue veins or a cool skin tone should try silver hues while those with green veins or warm skin tone should opt for golden. Rose or red shades will look great on both skin types. Stick to one shade — you can use two if you want the winged affect, but that's about it.

It's also crucial to balance the metallic matte out with regular matte to soften the shine. Use a flat, non-fluffy brush to apply metallic eye make-up as the sheen should be focused in one area and you can't afford to make a mess. Don't brush across the lid. Instead, press down while applying it. It's a handy item to have to instantly glam up your look. You can wear this with a T-shirt and jeans or a sequinned dress.

Log on to sugarcosmetics.com

Pastel nails

Gone are the days of bejewelled nails as nudes and pastels gain popularity. They are an ideal base for nail art. Since these shades are part of Katrina Kaif's beauty range, we try them out, lured by the prospect of a nail lacquer that nourishes the nail, with ingredients like vitamin C, avocado oil and lemon peel water.

We pick the tender lavender and a nu­de called rhythm. We hit a hurdle as we apply the first lay­er — it comes on unevenly. We try to salvage it by applying another coat, but it's too thi­ck and takes 10 minutes to dry. Although these may help you avoid chipped nails, the colour sure does chip off easily. But, we love the versatile purple.

Log on to bit.ly/KayBeautyNailNourishEnamels

Metallic lips

Shiny lips have never been considered apt for an office. Until now. For nude and subtle shades with a metallic shimmer are now taking over, blending with the formal look. Skip outrageous reds that are perfect for night-outs and pick a glittery or shimmery nude instead, for the day. While matte is the ideal option, it's also crucial to apply a layer of lip balm before you put on your lip colour.



Quick to dry, all it takes is a swipe or two to be perfect

We pick poker face, named after Lady Gaga's iconic hit, which is a rose-tinted red and brown blend with a prominent sheen, which, we are told, is ideal for all skin tones. Opening the bottle is a bit of a struggle, as it doesn't unscrew easily, though that makes it less prone to spilling. The liquid matte is quick to dry (takes less than five minutes), so you have to apply the lip colour evenly on the first attempt. It's smudge-proof and lasts six hours, which includes coffee sessions and a full meal. Our lips don't feel chapped after we remove it. It comes off gently.

Log on to nykaa.com



We try the Poker Face metallic matte shade

Dos and don'ts

. Make sure you add eye primer to your lids before applying eyeshadow. This helps prevent creasing and smudging.

. Work the eye shadow from the inside.

. Don't pair light nail colours with solid white dresses or jumpsuits. Opt for clothes with prints.

. Don't wear metallic lip colour with metallic everything. Pick one — blingy dress, shoes or bag.

