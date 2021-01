2021 in Sports - Looking ahead: Dates to mark!

Cricket

February 5-March 8: India v England Test series

March 12-20: India v England T20 series

March 23-28: India v England ODI series

April-May: IPL

August 4-September 14: England v India Test series

October-November: ICC T20 World Cup

Football

May 15: FA Cup final

May 23: EPL final day

May 23: Spanish League final day

May 26: Europa League final

May 29: Champions League final

June 11-July 11: Euro 2020

June 11-July 10: Copa America

Tennis

February 8-21: Australian Open

May 23-June 6: French Open

June 28-July 11: Wimbledon

August 30-September 12: US Open

November 22-28: Davis Cup Finals

Formula One

March 21: Australian GP

March 28: Bahrain GP

April 11: Chinese GP

April 25: TBC

May 9: Spanish GP

May 23: Monaco GP

June 6: Azerbaijan GP

June 13: Canadian GP

June 27: French GP

July 4: Austrian GP

July 18: British GP

August 1: Hungarian GP

August 29: Belgian GP

September 5: Dutch GP

September 12: Italian GP

September 26: Russian GP

October 3: Singapore GP

October 10: Japanese GP

October 24: US GP

October 31: Mexican GP

November 14: Brazilian GP

November 28: Saudi Arabian GP

December 5: Abu Dhabi GP

Badminton

January 12-17: Thailand Open, Bangkok

January 27-31: BWF World Tour Finals 2020, Bangkok

March 17-21: All England, Birmingham

March 31-April 4: Malaysia Open, Kuala Lumpur

April 13-18: Singapore Open, Singapore

April 27-May 2: Badminton Asia Championships, TBC

June 8-13: Indonesia Open, Jakarta

August 24-29: Hyderabad Open

September 7-12: Taipei Open, Taipei City

September 21-26: China Open, Changzhou

September 28-October 3: Japan Open, Tokyo

October 12-17: Syed Modi India International, Lucknow

October 19-24: Denmark Open, Odense V

December 15-19: BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Guangzhou

Other major events

June 26-July 18

Cycling: Tour de France

July 23-August 8

Olympics: Toyko, Japan

August 24-September 5

Paralympics games: Toyko, Japan

TBC: AIBA World Championships

Golf

April 8-11: Augusta Masters

June 17–20: US Open, New York

July 15–18: British Open

NOTE: All dates are provisional and subject to change due to COVID-19 pandemic.

