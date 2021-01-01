2021 - Looking ahead: Between the lines

Manoj Gupta and Ayush Gupta

The Case Files of Super Commando Dhruva and Sherlock Holmes

(Raj Comics)

Coming in: February

For the first time, one of the country's most loved superheroes, Dhruva, will join hands with one of the most popular detectives in the world - Sherlock Holmes. The 120-pager kicks off when Dhruva receives a call from 221B Baker Street, to solve a case which puts India's national security at risk.

Shanta Gokhale

Shyamchi Aai (Puffin Classics)

Coming in: January

The city-based, award-winning writer has translated Pandurang Sadashiv Sane's autobiography, into English. Recognised as a classic in Marathi literature, the book is a fictionalised account of Sane's childhood and is rooted in the unconditional love of a mother

Amitav Ghosh

Jungle Nama (HarperCollins India)

Coming in: February

Carrying artwork by celebrated New York-based artist Salman Toor, the book has Ghosh delving into verse for the first time. It is an adaptation of the legend of Bon Bibi, a fable from the villages of the Sundarbans.

Pankaj Sekhsaria

Waiting for Turtles (Karadi Tales)

Coming in: TBA

A professor and researcher who has worked extensively in the field of wildlife conservation, Sekhsaria presents a fascinating tale for children about turtles. The story is set on Tarmugli Island, a place brought alive by Vipin Sketchplore's illustrations.

Annie Zaidi

One of Them (Aleph Book Company)

Coming in: TBA

After a great run with Prelude to a Riot - the novel was shortlisted for the JCB Prize and won the Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year Fiction Award this year - Zaidi offers a tale about people who live on the margins of a city.

Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali

The Fifteen (Hachette India)

Coming in: TBA

The authors dive into the making of the Constitution of India by profiling the 15 women who played an active role in shaping it as members of the Constituent Assembly.

Tisca Chopra

My Period Book (Red Panda)

Coming in: March

Foraying into children's literature, the actor presents a frank and fun guide to menstruation, for girls aged between eight and 13. With inputs from a gynaecologist, it serves as a starter kit for parents, too.

Jhumpa Lahiri

Whereabouts (Hamish Hamilton)

Coming in: June

The title sees the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer scale new heights; it has been written in Italian by her for the first time, and translated into English. Lahiri returns with a work of fiction, exploring estrangement and attachment, after nearly a decade.

Perumal Murugan

Four Strokes of Luck (Juggernaut)

Coming in: January

In this collection of stories translated by Nandini Krishnan, the Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer returns to themes of loneliness, the bonds between humans and animals, and the search for meaning and happiness.

Nikesh Shukla

Brown Baby (Pan Macmillan India)

Coming in: February

Lauded by Booker-Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo, the title is a love letter by the author to his daughters, in remembrance of their grandmother they never got to meet, while looking at feminism, racism, parenting and belonging.

Ravi Shastri with Ayaz Memon

Untitled (HarperCollins India)

Coming in: May

In a candid biography, the current head coach of the Indian national cricket team lays bare his life, detailing his journey with other extraordinary cricketers who helped him grow. Expect never-heard-before anecdotes and insights.

Sorabh Pant

Pant for PM (of the World) (Rupa Publications)

Coming in: TBA

The funnyman has performed over 2,000 shows in over 100 cities around the world. Some of his thoughts from the stage and social media will materialise into this work of non-fiction.

Vandana Shiva and Shreya Jani

Slow Living (Roli Books)

Coming in: TBA

Mitigating climate change bottles down to the small things - from the way we eat to how we travel. In this part-manifesto and part-manual, the authors and activists prod you to reassess your choices.

