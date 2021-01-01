2021 - Looking Ahead: Big screen makes a big comeback

Pathan

Yes, the film ticks all the right boxes - it stars Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia, is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, and is a hyper-stylish spy thriller. But Pathan is one of the most awaited movies for a singular reason - Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar returns to the big screen after a two-year self-imposed hiatus, ready to mark his new innings with braver choices.

Cirkus

What happens when the diverse worlds of Rohit Shetty and Shakespeare collide? In Cirkus, the director adds a desi twist to Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors and reunites with bundle of energy Ranveer Singh after their hit, Simmba (2018). Do we see another blockbuster in the offing?

Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar headlines this slick spy thriller set in the '80s, which was the first mainstream Bollywood film to be shot post the lockdown. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, the movie was shot in a start-to-finish schedule in Glasgow and London.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has a jam-packed 2021, beginning with Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket that sees her as a sprinter. The movie promises to delve into the trials and tribulations of an athlete's life. The actor will follow it up with the much awaited Mithali Raj biopic, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, which is a remake of Run Lola Run, and murder mystery Haseen Dillruba.

Mayday

Returning to direction after over four years, Ajay Devgn ups the stakes as he takes on the responsibility of helming an Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. The human thriller, reportedly inspired by an aviation incident in 2015, has a fine ensemble cast with Devgn in the role of a pilot.

Shakun Batra's untitled next

Shakun Batra returns to direction after the delightful Kapoor and Sons (2016). If that isn't promising enough, the cast - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday - has piqued our interest further. The domestic noir, originally to be shot in Sri Lanka, went on floors in September in Goa. We have our eyes peeled to see the magic that Padukone and Batra, two of today's finest talents, spin together.

RRR

After the record-breaking Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli returns with another epic tale based on the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

He has assembled a glorious ensemble cast in Ram Charan Teja, NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Will Rajamouli break his own record? Time will tell.

Atrangi Re

The Aanand L Rai-directed venture created a lot of buzz when it was announced, courtesy the unusual casting of Sara Ali Khan opposite Akshay Kumar, who is more than 20 years her senior. The romantic drama also features Dhanush and will be high on music, thanks to maestro AR Rahman.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana's dream run at the box office was abruptly paused by the pandemic. Come 2021, the actor will return with his signature small-stories-with-a-big-heart. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed venture sees him as a cross functional athlete - his first stab at physical transformation for a role.

Badhaai Do

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the sequel to sleeper hit Badhaai Ho (2018) sheds light on lavender marriage. He is a cop, she, a PT teacher, and when their worlds collide, drama ensues.

Dostana 2

The Collin D'Cunha-directed sequel to 2008 hit Dostana takes the theme of homosexuality ahead. While the first instalment served gags about same-sex love in the name of humour, the upcoming film is said to be a love triangle between Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani, with oodles of laughter to keep the audience entertained.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Good Newwz director Raj Mehta returns with another dramedy, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who returns to acting after eight years, play Dhawan's parents.

