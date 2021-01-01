Search

2021 - Looking ahead: What's on the tube?

Updated: 01 January, 2021 08:10 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham | Mumbai

Bhanu Uday gets back into cop gear as DCP Ranjan Chittoda, who is brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor

Rudrakaal
On: Star Plus
Bhanu Uday gets back into cop gear as DCP Ranjan Chittoda, who is brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor. The conspiracy he stumbles upon and the chaos that ensues make up the rest of the story. The daily soap also features Dipannita Sharma, Rajit Kapoor, Rucha Inamdar, and Swanand Kirkire.

Indian Pro Music League
On: ZeeTV

Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh

While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this is the first-of-its-kind league for music. Six teams owned by Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda along with wife Sunita, Rajkummar Rao, and Riteish Deshmukh, representing different regions of India, will battle it out against each other in a musical championship.

Teri Laadli Main
On: Star Bharat

Teri Laadli Main


Teri Laadli Main traces the emotional journey of hearing- and speech-impaired Bitti, who strives hard so that some day her father might show her the same affection he shows her brother. Marathi actor Mayuri Kapadane plays the central character.

