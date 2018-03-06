203 kg marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Gurugram

Akhilesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar, from Bihar's Vaishali and Madhubani districts respectively, were arrested by the Crime Branch

Representational Picture

Over 203 kg of marijuana was seized from two different locations here and two people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar, from Bihar's Vaishali and Madhubani districts respectively, were arrested by the Crime Branch on Monday night and went sent on two days police remand.

The arrests were made from Bhagat Singh Chowk in Sector 5 during a vehicle checking drive and 40 kg and 300 gm marijuana was recovered from the car they were in, police officer Ravinder Kumar said. Over 160 kg marijuana was recovered from another location here on Tuesday.

