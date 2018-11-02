20-year-old woman lured with job offer by neighbour, raped in Delhi

crime

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour on the pretext of providing her a job, police said Thursday. The incident took place in September in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area and the complaint was lodged in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

The victim lives in Madanpur Khadar area and few years ago, her father died forcing her to hunt for a job as the financial condition of the family was not good, police said. The 22-year-old accused got to know of this and took the victim to his uncle in Noida, assuring her of a job, police said.

In September, when the accused's uncle, who had shifted to Badarpur, was out for some work, he took the woman to his place and raped her, they said. He continued to force himself on her on several occasions and threatened to harm her if she told anyone about it, police said.

However, the victim finally narrated the ordeal to her mother and filed a complaint with the police, they added. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the man who was arrested from his residence, police said, adding that he was in judicial custody.

