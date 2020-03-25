21 day lockdown: Virat Kohli leads from front as cricketers applaud Narendra Modi's move

Post the 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi amid the Coronavirus pandemic, most personalities from the Indian cricket fraternity led by captain Virat Kohli and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly supported the decision. Here is a look at what cricketers posted on social media after the announcement.

"As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19," tweeted Kohli.

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also urged citizens to stay at home and said that citizens across the world should listen to what their government says.

"Let's fight this together .. we will get over this. Be sensible and do not try things. Listen to what the state government says," he said in a video tweet.

Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this #corona pic.twitter.com/OTH2iJbPMz — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted in support of the move. "3 weeks it is ... let's stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let's follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions," Ashwin said in a tweet.

3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia — lets stay indoors India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about the move in English, Hindi and Tamil. "These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi," tweeted Harbhajan.

These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 24, 2020

Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said: "As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona."

PM Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

Narendra Modi issued a warning in his speech, that if the citizens fail to comply with complete lockdown rule for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

Inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever