21-days lockdown: Pornhub, Modelhub witnessed high volume of users despite being banned in India

Earlier this week, leading adult entertainment site Pornhub and its sister concern, Modelhub, made their premium content free to users across the world till April 23, thus encouraging people to stay at home in the current scenario. It was soon reported that the site saw a jump in its user base from Russia. One would imagine that the decision had little bearing on India, where over 827 adult entertainment websites are banned. However, turns out, with Internet Service Providers ( ISP) offering cheaper internet plans to facilitate work from home, viewing of adult content has almost doubled across the country over the past 10 days — Pornhub and Modelhub witnessed a high volume of users despite being banned in India.

A source from Modelhub reveals, "The traffic from India has seen an increase of 25 to 50 per cent. The videos, film clips, movie scenes that are available in local languages are recording daily visits upwards of 10,000, and have reached 50,000 in some cases. Since our India-based content is limited, visitors have started exploring other content on the site, too."

Czechoslovakia-based adult entertainment site, XVideos, has seen a similar spike in the consumer usage pattern. A source from the company attributes it to the fact that the site features Indian adult content. "Desi content is being accessed a lot by Indian users," informs the source, pointing out that it has also impacted the average time spent on the site. "Indian users would stay on the page for 10 minutes, but now, it has risen to 30 minutes."

