21-year-old cricketer dies after being struck by lightning

All-rounder Debabrata Pal, who joined the Calcutta Cricket Academy in South Kolkata last month, collapsed and died after lightning struck him, according to club secretary Abdul Masood

Representational Image

A youth cricketer, 21, from Serampore of Hooghly district died yesterday after being struck by lightning at the Vivekananda Park, a club official said.

All-rounder Debabrata Pal, who joined the Calcutta Cricket Academy in South Kolkata last month, collapsed and died after lightning struck him, according to club secretary Abdul Masood.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever