21-year-old man commits suicide after sister-in-law misbehaves with him and his parents

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man committed suicide in Punjab's Chandigarh district at his family's store on Saturday. The police recovered a suicide note.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in the suicide note, he blamed his sister-in-law for allegedly misbehaving with him and his parents. Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by her father-in-law, the Tibba police have registered an FIR against the woman.

A police officer said that the suicide note read that the woman often misbehaved with the victim and his parents. The deceased also alleged that he found his sister-in-law's insults unbearable. In his complaint to the police, the deceased's father said that his son left for their shop at 1 pm. However, when he arrived at the store, he found the place locked.

When he didn't receive any response after knocking on the door, the man with the help of others broke open the door to find his son hanging from the ceiling. According to officials, the man was alive when rescued but died on the way to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Daljit Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the woman.

