21-year-old man held for killing school principal, her brother

The accused, Ranjeet, had hoped to get married with his girlfriend with the money he was promised by the main accused for the killings, they said





A 21-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a school principal and her brother over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. The accused, Ranjeet, had hoped to get married with his girlfriend with the money he was promised by the main accused for the killings, they said.

On March 5, Anita Yadav was shot dead in Ghummanhera in Najafgarh. Her husband had alleged that she was killed by his neighbour Naveen with the help of his associates due to a property dispute over six bigha land in Ghummanhera village, police said. Yadav had purchased the land along with Naveen's wife. Later, Naveen had started pressurising Yadav to transfer the land to him, but was reluctant to pay any money, they added. As the victim did not accept Naveen's demand, he hatched a plan to kill her.

On March 6, Yadav's brother Jaikishan's body was found in Sadar Bahadurgarh in Haryana. It was found that Naveen and his associates were involved in Jaikishan's killing too. He was killed since he was involved in getting the land deal done, police said. Naveen, along with his associates, was absconding. The accused had switched off their mobile phones and gone underground. Later, several police teams were formed to trace them in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Since the suspects belonged to Amethi, Raibareily and Unnao, several places in these districts were also raided, police said. On March 9, Ranjeet was nabbed from Unnao, said Shibesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). Ranjeet wanted to marry his girlfriend but was short of money. About seven-eight months back, he came in contact with Sandeep, who introduced him to Naveen . The latter offered him Rs 1 lakh for the job, he said. Yadav was running the school at her home.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever