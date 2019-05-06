21-year-old sailor found lying in a pool of blood on board INS Talwar

crime

The Indian Navy has set up a board of enquiry to find the cause of death; sailor Rahul Choudhary was found lying in a pool of blood

A 21-year-old sailor was found dead in mysterious circumstances onboard INS Talwar on Saturday. No one knows how Rahul Choudhary died onboard the ship where he had just returned after holidaying with his parents at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, said a source.

Defence sources told mid-day that Choudhary might have slipped while climbing down the staircase in the ship where the walking space is limited. ". His colleague saw him lying in a pool of blood and alerted other staff members. He was rushed to INHS Asvini but declared brought dead by the doctors," a source said. "His relatives have been informed and his father Ramesh Chandra, 52, and uncle Rakesh Kumar, 48, are on the way to Mumbai to claim the body. The post-mortem was conducted at INHS Asvini and the report is awaited, but there was an injury mark on his head and Choudhary had bled through his nose and ears," the source said.

A high-ranking officer from the Indian Navy told mid-day that a board of enquiry has been constituted to know the cause of death. "We are not sure if it is an accident or someone has killed him onboard the ship. So a mix of officers from different departments will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. If anyone is found guilty, he will be punished within the ambit of law," the senior officer said.

