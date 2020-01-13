21-year-old strangles friend, demands Rs 40 lakh ransom post murder

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A 21-year-old was arrested by the Bhosari police on Sunday morning for kidnapping and murdering his friend.

According to the police, the accused, Umar Nasir Shaikh made a ransom demand of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased's family after the murder.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a senior police officer said that the accused is now in police custody.

Allegedly, the deceased and his friend had come to the SPPU campus on Saturday evening and consumed alcohol.

The suspect allegedly strangled Siddiqui between 9:30 and 10 pm. The accused called Siddiqui's family from his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh.

An FIR was lodged by Siddiqui's parents on Saturday night. A friend of the duo who saw them going to the SPPU informed the police and Siddiqui's body was found on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Sunday morning.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates