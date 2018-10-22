21-year-old Student commits suicide in Delhi

national

The victim's sister found her hanging from a ceiling fan from a saree, the officer said

Representational Picture

A 21-year-old female student, who was pursuing her post-graduation from the University of Delhi, committed suicide at her house here on Monday, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the victim was in a relationship with a boy living in her locality in Burari area but her family was against it.

"Last night (Sunday), her family had a fight with the boy's family and the police was informed. The girl received a minor injury. Her MLC (medico-legal case) showed assault by a known person. "They were going to lodge a complaint in the morning," said Prasad.

The officer said that a call reporting the incident was received at 9.35 a.m. "The victim's sister found her hanging from a ceiling fan from a saree," the officer said. She was studying in Shyam Lal Anand College.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his girlfriend's house in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Deepak Gujjar barged into his girlfriend's house and shot himself with the pistol, they said. He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where doctors declared him as brought dead, police said.

It is suspected that Gujjar was upset over some relationship issue with his girlfriend, a police officer said. However, the exact cause that compelled him to take such an extreme step will be ascertained only after analysing the call record details, he added. No suicide note was found at the scene of the incident, police said.

