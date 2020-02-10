21,023 travellers screened for Coronavirus at Mumbai airport till February 9

As many as 21,023 travellers have been screened for coronavirus at Mumbai Airport till Sunday out of which 151 came from areas affected by the virus, claim Public Health Department, Maharashtra. "36 symptomatic travellers have been isolated, out of which samples of 31 have been tested negative," it informed. The Public Health Department also informed that passengers on board a cargo ship that was headed from Singapore to a port in Sindhudurg district of the state were scanned for the virus.

"Three days back a cargo ship from Singapore arrived at Redi minor port in Sindhudurg district. There were 22 crew members on this cargo ship. Out of these 22 members, 10 were from China. This cargo ship and all the crew members were medically examined at Mumbai port and after finding everybody asymptomatic the cargo ship was allowed to leave Mumbai port for Redi, Sindhudurg," the department stated in a release.

As per guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Union government, all travellers coming from Wuhan city of China are being isolated and tested for Corona whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

