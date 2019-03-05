Mumbai: 211 city schools declared illegal

national

None of the schools have sought prior approval from BMC, which is now mandatory under the RTE Act

The BMC has declared 211 schools illegal for not having required approvals. The civic body has released a list of these schools in printed advertisements as a warning notice for parents.

None of the schools have sought prior approval from BMC, which is now mandatory under the RTE Act. They will have to acquire a NOC from the state government to be able to apply for BMC's approval only after which they will be declared as approved schools. The schools also have to pay Rs 1 lakh fine.

Prakash Charate, deputy education officer, BMC, said, "Since June 2018, these schools were sent a total of three notices. The fourth one is the final one, wherein we've declared their names in ads. The objective is to make parents of children studying in these schools aware."

