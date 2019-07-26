Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq accused of having multiple affairs, cheating women

cricket

According to reports, a Twitter user has leaked some WhatApp chats and accused Imam of exploiting women

Imam-ul-Haq

Lahore: Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has landed in controversy after a slew of leaked messages were out on social media allegedly of him having multiple affairs and cheating on girls.

According to reports, a Twitter user has leaked some WhatApp chats and accused Imam of exploiting women.

Imam's WhatsApp chats with four women has been leaked on social media.

Imam was an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign and scored a 100 against Bangladesh at Lord's helping his team win by 94 runs. But Pakistan, in the end, fell short on Net Run Rate and could not make the semi-finals finishing fifth behind eventual runners-up New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever