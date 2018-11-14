21-year-old smuggler plans to kill elderly couple, gets arrested

crime

Verma procured weapons to execute this plan and he handed them over to Patel. But the Special Cell got the information of their plan and arrested Patel in May this year, Kushwah said

Representational picture

A 21-year-old arms smuggler, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested from southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area for allegedly planning to kill an elderly couple, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Verma alias Virat, from Uttar Pradesh, they said. Information was received that Verma would come near Timber market, Kalindi Kunj, Delhi to meet one of his contacts between 10 pm to 11 pm on Sunday, police said. Later, a trap was laid and Verma arrived at 10:15 pm. He was asked to surrender, but he took out his pistol. However, he was overpowered by police team him, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. During interrogation, Verma disclosed that he has been smuggling arms from last 4 years, he said.

He used to procure weapons from Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh and Munger in Bihar and he further supplied them in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Kushwah said. Verma disclosed that he had developed his own network and already supplied more than 250 pistols in Delhi and adjoining states, the DCP said. The accused also said that his brother-in-law Aakash Patel was working as a nursing attendant with an old couple, who were in their 90's and were staying in south Delhi.

They were financially well-off and were living alone in their house, he said. Patel discussed with Verma and allegedly planned to kill both the elderly persons to rob them of cash and jewellery from their house, the DCP said. Verma procured weapons to execute this plan and he handed them over to Patel. But the Special Cell got the information of their plan and arrested Patel in May this year, Kushwah said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever