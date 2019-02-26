21-year-old widow gangraped by in-laws multiple times for 20 days

crime

The alleged incident occurred after the survivor's husband passed away in the month of January

Noida: A 21-year-old woman, who was married was allegedly gang-raped multiple times by her in-laws for almost 20 days. The alleged incident occurred after the survivor's husband passed away in the month of January. Dadri police have filed a case against the in-laws under sections correspond to charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, causing hurt by means of poison and gang-rape.

According to Hindustan Times, the woman, who is a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was married about two years ago. However, her husband passed away in the month of January this year.

The woman's in-laws were living in Bulandshahr until 20 days ago when they decided to shift to a new house in Dadri's Omicron-ll. The in-laws barred the woman's family members from meeting and speaking to her. In spite of repeated requests from the woman's family, they were not allowed to do so, which is when they decided to rescue her on February 20, said the survivor's brother. He added that she was forced to live with them after her husband's demise.

Following the incident, the woman registered a complaint against the in-laws. In the complaint, the woman had alleged that she was made to consume sleeping pills by her husband's younger brother and his sister's husband who then took turns raping her.

A case has been registered in this regard under sections 323, 342, 328 and 376-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dadri police station.

Senior sub-inspector Shyodhan Singh had said that the woman will be sent for medical examination soon and the due legal procedures will be carried out.

He added that the suspects will be questioned thus indicating that no arrests have been made in the case.

