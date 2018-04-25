21-year-old woman commits 'suicide' over 'harassment' by a man in Telangana"

The woman's family in a complaint alleged that a man aged around 22, from the same village was harassing her "mentally and physically" in the name of love, the police official said

A 21-year-old woman on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide at her house in Suryapet district due to 'harassment' by a youngster, who pestered her to love him, police said. The incident happened in Kukadam village, where the woman consumed some poisonous substance and collapsed, they said. She was admitted to a hospital where she died without responding to treatment, they added.

The woman's family in a complaint alleged that a man aged around 22, from the same village was harassing her "mentally and physically" in the name of love, the police official said. Based on a complaint by her family members the police have registered a case under IPC section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and took up further investigation, the SI said adding no one has been arrested so far.

