22 policemen injured in Chhattisgarh road accident

At least 22 policemen have been injured in Chhattisgarh when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck following a brake failure, officials said.

The accident took place in Nareli Ghat in Dantewada district on Monday, Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada Superintendent of Police, said. The injured policemen have been admitted to hospital. Of the 22 injured, the condition of three is said to be critical.

Recently, At least nine CRPF personnel were killed and two injured in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, in one of the deadliest attacks by the Maoist rebels on security forces this year. The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. when the Maoists blew up an anti-landmine vehicle of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 212 Battalion along the 5-km under-construction Kistaram-Palodi road by using an over 50 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

