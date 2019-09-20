22 students detained for protesting outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence

Armed with banners and placards, a group of students from schools and colleges staged a protest outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence over his tweet supporting the Mumbai Metro project. As many as 22 students were detained when they squatted on a road near Bachchan's bungalow in suburban Juhu and engaged in slogan shouting, police said.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of several environmental campaigns, is facing flak for coming out in support of the Metro project. Activists have opposed the proposed felling of trees in Aarey Colony, to make way for a Metro car shed.

What triggered the protest?

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on how useful the Metro was for the city of Mumbai and that did not go down well with environmental activists. A group of protesters reached Bachchan's Juhu residence Jalsa with placards and posters on Wednesday morning and staged a demonstration outside his house. He had tweeted on September 17, saying, "T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car…came back very impressed…said was faster, convenient and most efficient…solution for pollution...grow more trees…I did in my garden…have you."

The tweet was later hailed by MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide, who said, "Thank u @SrBachchan ji fr depicting d importance of #Metro so succinctly. Thank you for ur support. We'r committed 2 commission entire #MumbaiMetro network incldng @MumbaiMetro3 @d earliest r prvide faster, safer, convenient & #PollutionFree commute 2 #Mumbaikars #AareyAikaNa."

