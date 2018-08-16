22 students killed as boat sinks on Nile River in Sudan

international

A witness told AFP by telephone that the boat had been crossing the river against the current. "All the families (in the area) are in mourning," added the witness, who did not want to be named

Representational Picture

At least 22 Sudanese children drowned today when their boat sank in the Nile while they were on their way to school, official media said. A woman also died when the vessel went down around 750 kilometres (470 miles) north of the capital Khartoum with more than 40 children on board, the SUNA news agency reported.

"The accident was caused by engine failure halfway across because of a strong current," it said. The victims' bodies have not yet been found, SUNA added. Villagers in the region rely on wooden boats to cross the Nile.

A witness told AFP by telephone that the boat had been crossing the river against the current. "All the families (in the area) are in mourning," added the witness, who did not want to be named.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever