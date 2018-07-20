22-year-old alleges rape by 40 men for four consecutive days

The woman alleged that she was held captive in a guest house in the Morni Hills from July 15 to 18 where the accused took turns to rape her

Representational Picture

A woman in Haryana's Panchkula has alleged that she was raped by 40 men after being held captive in a guest house for four days when she went to find a job, police said on Friday. In a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police yesterday, she alleged that she was held captive in a guest house in the Morni Hills from July 15 to 18 where the accused took turns to rape her.

She has alleged that one of the accused was known to her husband and had promised to give her a job at the guest house, the police said.

The police have arrested two guest house staffers in the connection, Station House Officer of Manimajra Police Station Ranjit Singh said, adding a case has been registered and further investigations are under progress.

