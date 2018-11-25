22-year-old arrested for mobile-phone theft

Nov 25, 2018, 11:01 IST | PTI

Six mobile phones and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from people in Shahdara, police said Saturday. Pankaj Rawat was apprehended by a patrolling team on Friday night when he was escaping on a bike after snatching a person's mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

In another incident, three men, including a notorious criminal, were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and mobile phones from outer Delhi's Sultan Puri area, the police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Harjeet, 32, Vishal alias Manoj, 22, and Vishal aliasDimpy, ,24, residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the three men near Sultanpur Majra at Sultanpuri at around 4.45 pm, police said. Ten mobile phones and one motorcycle were recovered from them, they added.

