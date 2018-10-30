22-year-old arrested for robbing motorcycle and 8 mobile phones

crime

Three accused had allegedly robbed the delivery boy of his motorcycle and 8 mobile phones near Japanese Park, Rohini

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery boy of an e-commerce portal at Prashan Vihar area in Rohini district, the police said Monday. The accused has been identified as Keshav, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, they added.

On Saturday, three persons had allegedly robbed the delivery boy of his motorcycle and 8 mobile phones near Japanese Park, Rohini. One accused Yogesh had already been arrested by police, said a senior police officer.



On Sunday, police received information that Keshav would come to Swaroop Nagar. At around 4.40 pm, Keshav was apprehended by the Crime Branch. One loaded 7.65 mm pistol has been recovered from his possession, police added.

In another incident, Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash from Ranhola area of outer Delhi, the police said Monday. The accused identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (22) and Satish (23), all are residents of Vikas Nagar, Delhi, they added. On October 20, a person named Neeraj Kant Sharma, resident of Jeevan Park, filed a complaint regarding theft of three mobile phones and Rs 15,000 from his residence, a senior officer said.

He said that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 19 and 20. During investigation, the location of one of the stolen phone was traced to be at Vikas Nagar, he added. All the three accused persons were arrested, police said, adding, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 were recovered from their possession.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates