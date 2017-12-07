22-year-old engineer dies after being beaten up by officials from Special Armed Force

A 22-year-old engineering graduate, allegedly beaten up by five persons including an official of the Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, has died, police said today

A 22-year-old engineering graduate, allegedly beaten up by five persons including an official of the Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, has died, police said today. "Assistant sub-inspector Shiva Agrawal has been suspended by the SAF following allegations that he was involved in the crime," additional superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.



"We are looking for Agrawal who is missing to question him," said the ASP, who is the investigating officer of the case. No case has been registered against Agrawal yet. "If he is found involved, he would be booked under section 302 of IPC (murder)," Gupta added.

Manish Patel, the victim, was beaten up by some persons with blunt objects under the jurisdiction of Saman police station here on December 1. Patel was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries yesterday. Patel's family members alleged that after admitting him to the hospital, police told them that he was injured in a road accident, and they came to know about the assault only later.

Police have arrested two persons, Surendra Patel and Vivek Patel, for the assault, ASP Gupta said. The accused beat up Manish Patel over some old enmity, the officer added.

