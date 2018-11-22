22-year-old Indian-origin man arrested for sexually enticing minor girl

international

The accused picked the girl by car and returned her home approximately three hours later after having sex with her

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with sexual enticement of a minor girl through social media, the authorities have said. Sachin Aji Bhaskar, a resident of New York's Buffalo city, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, maximum of life in prison and a USD 250,000 fine. Assistant US Attorney Wei Xiang said 22-year-old Indian-origin arrestd for sexually enticing 11-year-old girlon Tuesday that Bhaskar, using a social media application in August, contacted the 11-year-old girl in Buffalo claiming to be 15.



He picked her up by car and returned her home approximately three hours later after having sex with her. He made an initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroder and is being held pending a detention hearing.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation Task Force.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in Greater Noida, the police said. The incident took place on November 11 when the woman was returning home in the night from a local bazaar and the accused held her on the road, they said.

"A complaint was received at the Knowledge Park police station and an FIR was registered immediately. The police had carried out raids and the accused were arrested late Wednesday night from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1, Nishank Sharma said.

Knowledge Park SHO Arvind Pathak said the duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape). "They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday," he said.



With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates