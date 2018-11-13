22-year-old kills father for not giving share from retirement funds worth Rs 6 lakh

crime

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father by attacking him with a rod in Telangana's Rachakonda area, after the latter refused to share his retirement funds. Narayana, ACP, Vanasthalipuram informed that deceased identified as Krishna retired from waterworks department in June 2017, from where he got six lakh as retirement benefits. Later, he also sold a plot which was on his name for Rs 10 lakh.

Following this, Krishna's son, Tarun asked his father to distribute the money between him and his two sisters. As per the police, Krishna kept Rs. 2 lakh with himself and distributed the rest of the amount, but a few months later Tarun started harassing his father for the remaining amount.

When Krishna refused to do so, Tarun allegedly attacked him with the rod, following which he fell unconscious. Tarun's sisters also encouraged him to attack their father. After this incident, Krishna was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and taken the three accused persons in their custody. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

