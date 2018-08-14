22-year-old man arrested in connection with Kanwariya vandalism

national

A case was registered and the accused were identified on the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and the CCTV footage

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being part of a group of of Kanwariyas involved in vandalising a vehicle in west Delhi last week, police said. The incident took place on August 7 on a stretch of a busy road near Moti Nagar metro station causing a traffic snarl and forcing some of the commuters to take a detour. Last week, Rahul Billa was arrested on August 9 in connection with the attack.

The accused, Yogesh, was identified after scanning CCTV footages and registers of nine kanwar camps on Najafgarh Road and arrested this evening, police said. Yogesh is a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka and was found after Billa informed police that the accused were residents of Uttam Nagar, police said. Yogesh was one of the main persons who was involved in toppling the car and vandalising it with baseball bats, they said. He has told a couple of names of his accomplices to the police and the investigators are on the lookout for them. A ruckus had broken out after a grey car being driven by a woman, who was with a male friend, allegedly hit a Kanwariya. A heated argument ensued between the two sides and one of the Kanwariyas was allegedly slapped by the male occupant of the car.

The Kanwariyas then vandalised the vehicle with baseball bats. A video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed at a shop, showed the Kanwariyas breaking the car's windshields, windows and headlights with baseball bats even as a policeman tried hard to stop them. The rampage came to a halt only after the unidentified miscreants overturned the car in the middle of the road. The couple fled the scene fearing for their lives and refused to give any complaint in writing, police had said. A case was registered and the accused were identified on the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and the CCTV footage.

