22-year-old man injured after mobile phone bursts in pocket

A 22-year-old man was left injured when his mobile phone exploded in his pocket in Tughalpur's Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida. The victim, identified as Vasu Bhati, a resident of Ajayabpur village was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on September 1. Bhati said he had bought the phone in July 2019 for about Rs 20,000 from a local mobile phone store, reports Hindustan Times.

"The phone was in the right pocket of my trouser. That day, I drove my car to a service centre. As soon as I got off the car, the phone exploded," Bhati said recalling the incident. He further said that the phone was completely damaged and he suffered burn injuries on his thigh.

"The skin on my thigh was completely damaged. It is now difficult to even walk. I am unable to join my work," Bhati, who drives a cab said. "My grandmother had died on September 3. I was busy in the family rituals for her last rites and hence filed a complaint on September 5," he added.

Varun Pawar, station house officer of Knowledge Park police station, said, "The victim has not met me personally. We will register a case and investigate the matter."

