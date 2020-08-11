22-year-old medical student jumps from AIIMS hostel, dies

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 22-year-old medical student committed suicide by jumping from the AIIMS hostel building on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as 2018 batch medical student Vikas, who hailed from Bengaluru.

"On August 10 at about 6 p.m., information was received from the AIIMS hospital that a person had jumped from the hostel roof. The injured person was moved to the Trauma Centre of the hospital where he was declared dead during treatment," said DCP South, Atul Thakur.

"During enquiry, it was learnt that the deceased took an hour's break from his ward before allegedly committing suicide. Further enquiry is underway," said the officer.

Earlier in July, a 35-year-old man had committed suicide in AIIMS. He was found hanging in the bathroom at the Yellow Zone in AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The deceased was identified as Rajmani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

In the first week of July, a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on July 6.

