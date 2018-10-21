22-year-old rape victim allegedly beaten up accused, his family

crime

An FIR has been registered against the main accused Gulbahar and four others in connection with the incident

A 22-year-old rape victim was allegedly beaten up by her tormentor and his family at her house in Hasanpur Luhari village for refusing to withdraw a case against them, police said Sunday.

According to the victim, Gulbahar and his four family members barged into her house Saturday and threatened her to withdraw the rape case.

The victim was reportedly raped by Gulbahar when she was going to her house on August 9, police added.

In another incident last week, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari district. The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her.

After reaching home, the girl, who was bleeding profusely, narrated the ordeal to her mother, a migrant labourer, following which police were informed. The police took the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satpal Kumar told ANI that the accused has been arrested in connection with the case. 'We received a complaint on October 16 that minor girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man. The girl was admitted to the trauma centre. The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in this regard and probe is underway,' he added.

