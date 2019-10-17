22-year-old run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Thane

A 22-year-old man was allegedly run over by a truck while trying to avoid a pothole in the Shil-Daighar area of Thane on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 10.30pm when Asim Siddiqui, a resident of Tanwar Nagar in Mumbra, had gone to get his scooter filled with petrol, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

The victim's father, Javed Siddqui said around 11pm, he was informed that his son was serious. He rushed to Kalsekar hospital in Kaunsa, Mumbra, and victim was later shifted to Criti-Care Hospital, where he died on Wednesday morning, the report said.

His father said his son died while trying to avoid a pothole and he found the scooter parked at the spot when he visited it.

"We have registered a case against the truck owner for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence," said an official from Shil-Daighar police station. The police are on the lookout for the truck owner, the report said.

