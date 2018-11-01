22-year-old stabbed to death in northwest Delhi

crime

The accused lived in the same locality as the victim and were waiting for an opportunity to take revenge, he said

Representational picture

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men due to personal enmity at Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, police said Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Banti, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they added.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was passing through the lane where the accused persons lived. When the three men spotted Banti, they allegedly stabbed him with a knife, a senior police officer said. The accused lived in the same locality as the victim and were waiting for an opportunity to take revenge, he said.

The victim was first taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital but when his situation turned critical, he was referred to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Later, the victim succumbed to injuries.

A case was registered and the matter was being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said. Efforts were being made to nab the culprits and the weapon used in commission of crime was yet to be recovered, he said.

