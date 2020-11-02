22-year-old woman raped on pretext of marriage by Facebook friend

A 22-year-old woman has been allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage by a man whom the victim had befriended on social networking site Facebook, police said on Sunday.

The woman, a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal, resides in Gurugram.

In her complaint to the police, the woman -- a college student -- mentioned that she befriended the accused, identified as Ayaz Rahi of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, through Facebook a few months ago.

Thereafter, their friendship turned into a relationship. Ayaz allegedly established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

"The accused had called the girl a few days ago to Shamli, Uttar Pradesh to get married but there the accused snatched the victim's mobile and deleted the data from it," a police officer, citing the woman's complaint, said.

At that time, even as a complaint was filed by the woman at Shamli police station, no action was taken by the police.

The girl also alleged in her complaint that the accused came to Gurugram on Saturday and raped her again.

In connection with this incident and on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered at Bejghera police station in Gurugram, the police said.

"The victim earlier had filed a complaint before the Uttar Pradesh police but they didn't accept her complaint. A police team has been dispatched to Shamli to arrest the accused," said an officer of the Bajghera police station.

