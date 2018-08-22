22-year-old woman raped while grazing cattle in Jharkhand

crime

Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahatha said the accused, Vinod Mochi, assaulted the 22-year-old woman when she resisted his move and broke her hand before raping her

Representational picture

A woman was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old man while she was grazing cattle in Palamau district's Medininagar, police said yesterday. Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahatha said the accused, Vinod Mochi, assaulted the 22-year-old woman, when she resisted his move and broke her hand before raping her.

The woman is said to be mentally unsound, the police officer said adding the accused has been arrested and produced in a court which remanded him in judicial custody. The woman has been sent to hospital for medical checkup, he said.

