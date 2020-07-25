22903226 Viral video: COVID-19 patients sing, dance at quarantine centre in Assam to boost morale of others

After a viral video showing people playing cricket at a quarantine centre won hearts all over, another video from a quarantine centre in Assam is spreading love and cheer amid the COVID-19 crisis. The heartwarming video shows patients undergoing quarantine dancing and singing in order to keep the morale high as they fight the global pandemic.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The video was shared by news agency ANI. In the 1-minute 2-seconds video clip, a patient can be seen playing a tune on a flute as others join and cheer him. As the man keeps playing the flute, a few tap their feet as they dance their hearts out with others clapping with the face masks on.

In the end, the man playing the flute breaks into a song and others to join in chorus, singing and dancing. All through the celebration, the patients can be seen following the quarantine norms and donning face mask at all times to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 29,000 views and hundreds of comments. One user said, "Nothing wrong, it is very good for removing mental stress," while a second user commented, "Waaaoh wonderfull." A third user wrote, "Praying for speedy recovery sir."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Positivity ðÂÂ¤© God bless you all!!

May you all get well soon!! — Parul Shrivastava (@ParulShrivast20) July 24, 2020

Nice energy good motivation — ramesh (@rame063) July 24, 2020

Nothing wrong, it is very good for removing mental stress — Tapan Behera ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³#à¬¤à¬ªà¬¨ à¬¬à­ÂÂà¬¹à­ÂÂà¬°à¬¾#à¤¤à¤ªà¤¨ à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾ (@001tapanBehera) July 24, 2020

nice way to keep their mental health boost up and bringing some positive vibes to the tensed atmosphereðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ... — DEBASISH DUTTA (@DEBASIS83237362) July 24, 2020

What do you think of the video?

