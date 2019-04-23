22-year-old woman shot dead by jilted lover in UP

crime

The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said

Representational image

A 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said.

Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.

The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said.

In a similar incident which took place in Rajasthan's Sikar, a bride was abducted at gunpoint by her lover minutes after her wedding. After the incident, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates