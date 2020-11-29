30 dead, 24 wounded in Afghanistan suicide bombing

At least 30 military personnel were killed and 24 others wounded in a suicide car bombing that took place near a military camp in Afghanistan's Ghazni city on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

Confirming the casualties and injuries, Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni civil hospital, told Xinhua news agency that the death toll might increase as some of the wounded are in serious condition.

The explosion occurred when a suicide bomber rammed into an explosive-laden hijacked military vehicle near the army camp along a road connecting Ghazni city to the neighbouring Dih Yak, a security official told Xinhua.

"The killed and wounded were all military personnel. The camp homes a battalion of Afghan National Army (ANA). The facility was belonging to police forces in the past, but now it is converted to a battalion of ANA and all the victims were ANA soldiers," he said.

Earlier reports said that the killed and wounded were police personnel.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but local officials blamed Taliban militants.

Ghazni province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years as Taliban militants have attempted to seize more land and consolidate their position in the mountainous region.

