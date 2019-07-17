23 illegal immigrants found residing in Hyderabad without proper documents

crime

It was found that the foreign nationals, who belonged to countries like South Africa, Somalia and others were living in the city without any proper documents

Hyderabad Police in collaboration with Foreign Regional Registration Office officials (FRRO) and special branch teams have identified 23 immigrants residing illegally in the city.

Hyderabad city's Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said that that the operation was conducted on Tuesday at various places in residential areas where more than 75 foreign nationals were questioned out of which 23 were found staying illegally in the city.

Hyderabad city police carried out a drive against illegal immigrants, yesterday, in various parts of the city. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/NuyVrson9W — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

During the examination, it was found that the foreign nationals, who belonged to countries like South Africa, Somalia and others, were living in the city without any proper documents.

The police further said, "As per Indian Passport Act, they will be given time to pay the fees and get the extension documents prepared or if they fail to produce their documents then they will be detained and subsequently will be deported."

