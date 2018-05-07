23 miners die in Balochistan twin coal mine collapse

The first accident occurred in Marwaarh due to a gas explosion on Saturday



Miners gather outside the collapsed mine in Marwaarh area. Pic/AFP

Two neighbouring coal mines collapsed after gas explosions in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, killing 23 people, officials said yesterday. The first accident occurred in Marwaarh due to a gas explosion on Saturday.

The roof caved in following the blast triggered by the accumulation of methane gas, killing 16 miners, Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Atique. "We have recovered all the 16 bodies from the rubble caused by the collapse in the coal mine," Atique said. Hours later, another coal mine collapsed in Sooranj area, in which seven miners were killed.

